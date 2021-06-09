Blackpool's Jerry Yates sees off competition from Sunderland, Hull City and Lincoln City men to win fans' player of the season award

The club’s top scorer found the back of the net on 23 occasions this season, helping the 24-year-old become a firm fans’ favourite at Bloomfield Road.

Yates became the first Blackpool player to hit 20 goals in a season since Andy Morrell in 2007.

Announcing Yates’ nomination, FLW said: “The driving force of Blackpool’s forward line, 2020/21 has been a season to remember for Jerry Yates.

“The 24-year-old looks a star on the rise and has proven a real handful for opposition defences throughout the season.

“Only two players scored more than Yates in League One this term, while he’s also showcased his quality as a creator as well – helping Blackpool return to the Championship via the play-offs.”

In winning the award, Yates saw off competition from Lincoln City goalkeeper Alex Palmer, Oxford United defender Rob Atkinson, midfielders George Honeyman (Hull City) and Aiden McGeady (Sunderland) and forward Jonson Clarke-Harris (Peterborough United).

The winner was decided by a public vote.

It comes after Yates finished in third place in The Gazette's player of the season vote, which was won by Wembley hero Kenny Dougall.The Aussie took 38.5 per cent of the vote, Chris Maxwell finished in second on 23.2 per cent ahead of Yates on 21.7 per cent.

Dan Ballard, Grant Ward and Ollie Turton also ranked highly.