Blackpool's intriguing five-year transfer net spend compared to West Brom, Stoke City & more

Despite the nation being gripped by England's efforts in Euro 2020, the transfer rumours have been coming thick and fast, and it will be fascinating to see which new stars arrive in the top tier over the next couple of months.

In the meantime, we've taken a look (via Transfermarkt data) back at every Championship club's estimated total transfer net spend over the past five seasons (2016/17-2020/21) and found out who's the deepest in the red (or indeed, sitting pretty in the green), as well as their biggest season spend, and their most costly signing over that time period.

This is how Blackpool and every other club taking part in the 2021/22 Championship season shapes up in the intriguing five-year transfer net-spend table.

1. 1st - Swansea City Estimated five-year net spent total: +£86m. Biggest season expenditure: £66m (2017/2018). Most expensive signing over five year period: Andre Ayew (£18m from West Ham United) Photo: George Wood Buy photo

2. 2nd - Hull City Estimated five-year net spent total: +£28.5m. Biggest season expenditure: £36m (2016/2017). Most expensive signing over five year period: Ryan Mason (£13m from Spurs) Photo: Clive Mason Buy photo

3. 3rd - Bristol City Estimated five-year net spent total: +£27.6m. Biggest season expenditure: £29.6m (2019/2020). Most expensive signing over five year period: Tomas Kalas (£8m from Chelsea) Photo: Justin Setterfield Buy photo

4. 4th - QPR Estimated five-year net spent total: +£24.4m. Biggest season expenditure: £11.6m (2016/2017). Most expensive signing over five year period: Idrissa Sylla (£2.7m from Anderlecht) Photo: Marc Atkins Buy photo