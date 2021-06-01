Blackpool's impressive £4m squad market value boost compared to Swindon, Gillingham & more

Player market values remain a contentious part of the football conversation, with the often bizarre estimated valuation of footballers continuing to ruffle the feathers of fans and pundits alike.

Over the course of a campaign, the market values of players and squads can change considerably, with fine runs of form, goals and promotions seeing them shoot up, while the opposite turn of events can see a the worth of a squad plummet in the blink of an eye.

Now the season has drawn to a close, we've taken a look (via Transfermarkt data) at how Blackpool's overall squad market value has changed compared to every other League One side, and ranked them in order of percentage change, along with each club's most highly valued player.

1. Peterborough United Start of season overall squad market value: £4m. End of season overall squad market value: £2.2m. Overall percentage change: -45%. Most valuable player: Mo Eisa (estimated market value = £540k)

2. Wigan Athletic Start of season overall squad market value: £7.4m. End of season overall squad market value: £4.6m. Overall percentage change: -37.3%. Most valuable player: Lee Evans (estimated market value = £1.1m)

3. Northampton Town Start of season overall squad market value: £2.3m. End of season overall squad market value: £1.9m. Overall percentage change: -18%. Most valuable player: Joseph Mills (estimated market value = £270k)

4. Hull City Start of season overall squad market value: £12.3m. End of season overall squad market value: £10.2m. Overall percentage change: -17.2%. Most valuable player: Reece Burke (estimated market value = £2.2m)