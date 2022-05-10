Blackpool's horror show on final day will leave Chris Maxwell with 'sour taste' over the summer break

It was a shocking way to end what has otherwise been an excellent first season back in the Championship for Pool, who finished 23 points clear of the bottom three.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The defeat - unsurprisingly - was Blackpool’s heaviest of the campaign and was the first time the Seasiders had shipped five goals since the final day of the 2015/16 season.

Posh were also the opponents on that day as they thrashed Pool 5-1 to confirm their relegation to League Two.

“Firstly I’d like to apologise to the fans,” Maxwell told The Gazette.

“I’ve been very public in talking about it all season that I genuinely believe our fans are absolutely fantastic and are the best fans I’ve played in front of during my career.

If it wasn't for Maxwell, the scoreline would have been even worse on Saturday

“The support they give us when we go a goal down, the support they give us home and away, the noise they make and after the game after being completely not at the races, the support they showed after the game, it was phenomenal.

“I’m one of the 11 on the pitch and as captain of this football club, which I’m completely honoured to be because it’s one of the highlights of my career, I have to say I’m really, really upset with the result, I’m really upset with everybody’s performance and it’s put a sour taste in my mouth for the six-week break.

“For me, who often dwells on performances, who is desperate to win every single game, every single training session, every single thing I participate in, it hurts me. It hurts me well and truly.

“All I can do is apologise for that, because it’s taken the shine off what has been a successful season which has laid the foundations for next year.

“There was no hiding place out there. Credit to them because they did play well, but it was made a lot easier for them because of our performance.