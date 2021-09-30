Blackpool's home game against QPR picked for live TV coverage

The fixture was originally scheduled to kick-off at 3pm on Saturday, November 6.

But while the game will still be played on that date, it will now kick off at the later time of 5.30pm and be aired on Sky Sports.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s the first Blackpool game to be picked for television coverage this season.

The game comes three days after the Seasiders take on Stoke City on the previous Wednesday night.

Blackpool have a two-week break without a game following the televised clash against QPR due to another international break.

Under the terms of the EFL’s broadcasting deal, the game against QPR will be unavailable to watch on Tangerine TV in countries covered by the agreement.

Blackpool will take on QPR in front of the television cameras

TV picks for November

Tuesday, November 2 - Luton Town v Middlesbrough (7.45pm)

Tuesday, November 2 - Birmingham City v Bristol City (7.45pm)

Wednesday, November 3 - Blackburn Rovers v Fulham (7.45pm)

Saturday, November 6 - Blackpool v QPR (5.30pm)

Friday, November 19 - QPR v Luton Town (7.45pm)

Saturday, November 20 - Sheffield United v Coventry City (12.30pm)

Sunday, November 21 - Derby County v Bournemouth (12pm)

Tuesday, November 23 - Coventry City v Birmingham City (7.45m)

Tuesday, November 23 - Reading v Sheffield United (8pm)

Wednesday, November 24 - Bristol City v Stoke City (7.45pm)

Friday, November 26 - West Brom v Nottingham Forest (8pm)

Saturday, November 27 - Preston North End v Fulham (12.30pm)

Monday, November 29 - Derby County v QPR (7.45pm)