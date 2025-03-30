Blackpool's greatest cult heroes of all-time - including World Cup winner, England great and FA Cup hero

By Amos Wynn
Published 30th Mar 2025, 18:00 BST
A number of notable players have represented Blackpool over the years.

A number of cult heroes have donned the famous Tangerine of Bloomfield Road in 1887.

Whether it’s from one of the club’s many play-off successes or another period of history – everyone has their own favourite Seasiders players.

We recently asked supporters for their standouts, here’s some of the responses:

Paul David Atkins: "Sir Stanley Matthews or Jimmy Armfield, no one else comes close."

1. Stanley Matthews

Trevor Sinclair came through the ranks at Bloomfield Road before departing in 1993 for a £600k fee.

2. Trevor Sinclair

Wes Hoolahan initially spent time on loan with Blackpool during the 2006/07 season, before making the move on a permanent basis the following year.

3. Wes Hoolahan

Tony Green represented Blackpool between 1967 and 1971, before departing for Newcastle United.

4. Tony Green

Tom Ince scored 33 goals and provided 28 assists in 113 appearances for the Seasiders between 2011 and 2014.

5. Tom Ince

Josh Croasdell: "First name I ever got on the back of a club shirt as a kid. Played CB in junior football which was the last time I could actually run, and idolised him."

6. Ian Evatt

