Blackpool's greatest cult heroes of all-time - including World Cup winner, England great and FA Cup hero

A number of cult heroes have donned the famous Tangerine of Bloomfield Road in 1887.
Whether it’s from one of the club’s many play-off successes or another period of history – everyone has their own favourite Seasiders players.
We recently asked supporters for their standouts, here’s some of the responses:
1. Stanley Matthews
Paul David Atkins: "Sir Stanley Matthews or Jimmy Armfield, no one else comes close." Photo: Ron Burton
2. Trevor Sinclair
Trevor Sinclair came through the ranks at Bloomfield Road before departing in 1993 for a £600k fee. Photo: Clive Brunskill
3. Wes Hoolahan
Wes Hoolahan initially spent time on loan with Blackpool during the 2006/07 season, before making the move on a permanent basis the following year. Photo: Pete Norton
4. Tony Green
Tony Green represented Blackpool between 1967 and 1971, before departing for Newcastle United. Photo: Central Press
5. Tom Ince
Tom Ince scored 33 goals and provided 28 assists in 113 appearances for the Seasiders between 2011 and 2014. Photo: CameraSport - Karyn Haddon
6. Ian Evatt
Josh Croasdell: "First name I ever got on the back of a club shirt as a kid. Played CB in junior football which was the last time I could actually run, and idolised him." Photo: Scott Heavey
