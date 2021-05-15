Blackpool's Gary Madine finishes this season's FA Cup as competition's joint top scorer

The striker netted four times in the cup competition this season as the Seasiders reached the fourth round.

Neil Critchley’s men were eventually knocked out by Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion, losing 2-1 at the Amex Stadium in January.

Pool had sprung a surprise in the third round, beating Sam Allardyce’s West Brom on penalties at Bloomfield Road.

They had earlier overcome both Eastbourne Borough and Harrogate Town in a professional manner to reach the lucrative third round.

Madine, who has scored eight times in an injury-hit campaign, netted a brace in the 4-0 win against non-league side Eastbourne in the first round.

The former Bolton Wanderers and Cardiff City man also scored against both West Brom and Brighton.

Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho could have finished as the competition’s top scorer had he scored in today’s final against Chelsea.

But the Nigerian didn’t find the back of the net, meaning he also finishes the competition with four goals to his name, alongside Madine, Tom Nichols, of Crawley Town, Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham and Cheltenham Town forward Alfie May.

The Foxes picked up the trophy with a 1-0 win courtesy of Youri Tielemans' long-range strike, winning the competition for the first time in their history.

Stan Mortensen’s record of being the only player to score a hat-trick in a FA Cup final at Wembley also remains intact.

Blackpool Tower is due to be lit up tangerine later this month to mark the centenary of the birth of the Seasiders legend.