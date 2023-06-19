News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool's first summer signing Albie Morgan hoping to achieve 'something special' at Bloomfield Road

Albie Morgan is looking forward to new beginnings after becoming Neil Critchley's first signing of the summer.
By Dan Black
Published 19th Jun 2023, 16:22 BST- 2 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 16:23 BST

The midfielder spent 15 years at The Valley with Charlton Athletic having joined the club as a schoolboy.

The 23-year-old, who had a very brief spell on loan with Ebbsfleet in 2019, made 146 appearances for the Addicks in all competitions, scoring eight times.

He made his professional debut in a home game against Shrewsbury Town in League One as a teenager, replacing Mark Marshall at the interval as Karlan Grant netted late on to secure a 2-1 triumph.

Blackpool's newest recruit Albie MorganBlackpool's newest recruit Albie Morgan
After moving to Blackpool on a free transfer, and signing a three-year deal at Bloomfield Road, Morgan said: "I'm delighted to be here for what is a fresh start in my career.

"I've been at Charlton Athletic since I was eight years old, which was a long time, and I'm now looking forward to new beginnings."

Morgan revealed that conversations with former team-mate Charlie Kirk helped sway his decision to sign for the Seasiders.

Kirk, 25, played nine times for the Tangerines in the Championship having joined on loan at the back end of the 2021-22 campaign.

Manchester United's Argentinian defender Lisandro Martinez (L) vies with Charlton's English midfielder Albie Morgan (R) during the English League Cup quarter final football match between Manchester United and Charlton Athletic, at Old Trafford, in Manchester, north-west England on January 10, 2023.Manchester United's Argentinian defender Lisandro Martinez (L) vies with Charlton's English midfielder Albie Morgan (R) during the English League Cup quarter final football match between Manchester United and Charlton Athletic, at Old Trafford, in Manchester, north-west England on January 10, 2023.
"I've had good conversations with the Head Coach here, as well as Charlie Kirk who was here last year," confirmed Morgan.

"He had nothing but good things to say about Blackpool and the town, so it's all been positive. That was really good to hear and helped me make the decision to come here."

Morgan is hoping to provide the creative spark that will help his new side climb back up to the second tier at the first time of asking.

And he's willing to put in the hard yards that might see the Seasiders achieve something very special.

He said: "I'm a central midfielder who likes to get up and down the pitch and chip in with a few goals and assists," he said.

"I love to get in the positions where I can slip others in and provide them with a good chance on goal. Hopefully I can contribute as much as possible over the course of this season and beyond.

"I want to play as many games as possible whilst I'm here, and hopefully go on to be part of a team that can achieve something special."

