Blackpool's Ewan Bange seals fresh loan move after prolific spell with Bamber Bridge

Bange reached double figures for Northern Premier Division side Bamber Bridge, where he was managed by former Seasiders Jamie Milligan and John Hills.

The 19-year-old has starred alongside his Blackpool teammate Rob Apter, who recently earned a call-up to the Scotland Under-19 squad and will remain with Brig until December 12.

The pair, who joined Brig on youth loans back in August, have played a starring role to help Milligan’s side up to third in the table and just four points off top spot.

But Blackpool have now decided Bange needs to test himself further up the pyramid by loaning him to Telford, who are one division above Bamber Bridge.

The Bucks are currently struggling at the wrong end of the table though, sitting third from bottom with just two wins from 12 games.

Bange, who will remain with the club until January, will link up with fellow Seasider Cameron Antwi who joined Telford on loan in October.

Bange has been in prolific form for Bamber Bridge this season

The midfielder, who has impressed since joining interim manager Dennis Greene, has also extended his stay until January.

Speaking recently about Blackpool duo Apter and Bange, Brig boss Milligan told The Gazette: “They are great lads and so coachable. They want to get better and they have been outstanding for us, the lads love them.

“There is nothing better for these young kids to go into a changing room full of men.

“To go out on the pitch and fight for three points against lads who, for some, non-league football is their livelihood.

“ You don’t get better experience than what Ewan and Rob are getting at the minute.

“I can never understand it when I hear tales of some young lads who won’t go out on loan to whatever level or whether they think the level is too low for them.

“I just don’t get it because a lot of them are just going to be stuck there playing Under-23s or Under-21s football, which for me, it’s not real football.

“You can find that when these players stay at clubs playing Under-23s football when they do finally leave because they are not making it there, it’s too much of a shock for them when they drop down the leagues or go into non-league.

“For me the boys who have come to us at Brig, it sets them in good stead for the future.

“The academy that myself and Trevor Sinclair run, probably more than half of the lads are all playing non-league football.”