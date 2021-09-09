Blackpool's divisional rivals to land ex-Wolves midfielder for free, Blackburn eye ex-Bundesliga ace

The Seasiders, who currently lie 22nd in the table with two points from five matches, went into the international break off the back of a 2-1 loss to Millwall, and will be looking to tighten up their defence after conceding seven goals in their last three matches.

Meanwhile, Blackpool winger Demetri Mitchell has opened up on his mental health struggles after being released by Manchester United last year, and revealed: “Coming towards the end of my contract, I knew that my time was up.

“I didn't think it was going to be [hard] because I already knew that my time was up, but when I was told, it was tough. I knew it was coming, but when you get the news, it still hits you hard.

He added: “My lowest point was not knowing if I would play again. I was probably overthinking and being a bit dramatic, but in my head I was thinking, 'Am I going to play again, am I going to be alright, what am I going to do if I can't play?’

“That period was a very mentally challenging time for me. I tried not to show it as much as possible, but the people around me who are close to me could pick up on it and luckily I had that support.”

Take a look at the latest news round-up from the Championship, as the build-up to the weekend's action continues:

1. Ex-Blues star could seal big-money Liverpool move Liverpool have been tipped to launch an £80m move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham next summer, as they look to revamp their midfielder. The ex-Birmingham City sensation was part of England's Euro 2020 campaign, where they finished as runners-up. (Daily Star)

2. Championship stalwart finds new club Ex-QPR, Huddersfield Town, and Nottingham Forest man Joel Lynch has ended a lengthy wait to find a new club, after joining League Two side Crawley. The 33-year-old, who began his career with Brighton, was released by Sunderland last year. (Club website)

3. Lions boss not looking at free agents Millwall boss Gary Rowett has claimed he has no intentions of bringing in any further signings, despite second tier sides still being able to sign free agents. He's insisted he's focusing on getting his existing crop of players back to full fitness. (Football League World)

4. Sibley eyes number ten role Derby County midfielder Louis Sibley has revealed he's revelling in the fluid midfield role he has under Wayne Rooney, and has identified the number ten role as his favoured spot. He earned his first England U20 cap against Romania earlier in the week. (Club website)