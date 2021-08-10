Blackpool's divisional rivals set to make £15m sale, Brentford chase ex-Man Utd starlet

The Tangerines head into the game fresh off the back of their league opener against Bristol City, that saw them snatch a last minute equaliser to spark wild scenes of jubilation in the away end at Ashton Gate.
Speaking after the game, Blackpool boss Neil Critchley saluted the loyal Seasiders who made the 431 mile round-trip to support their side, and said: “They were absolutely fantastic. When I heard there were going to be over 1,000 here during the week, it was very humbling.
“When we were getting off the bus, they were all there and the positive vibes you get from them gives you such a good feeling.
“I’m delighted that we gave them a goal to celebrate because they travelled a long way and for a lot of them it’s the first time they’ve been back in a ground for a long time.”
He continued: “It was a great atmosphere, fantastic stadium, good support and they’re with us all the time. They never shut up.
“They were spurring us on right until the end and when you look over and see them celebrating and what it means to them at the end, it’s great. There’s no better feeling than giving your supporters moments like that.”
Critchley also discussed the fixture pile-up awaited his side, and contended: “It’s a bit crazy really when you start the season, you have all these games and then you have a break. It doesn’t make sense why you play every midweek at the start of pre-season.”
