Blackpool's divisional rivals let £8m man leave for nothing, ex-West Ham £15m striker wanted in second tier

The Seasiders have lost four out of their last five matches, and will be looking to get some more points on the table with a positive result against the Cottagers.

Meanwhile, Shrewsbury Town man Josh Vela has spoken out on speculation linking him with a £300k move to Blackpool, and said: “It was just a bit of speculation, obviously. It didn’t affect me because I was just concentrating on being here and working hard for this place and the manager.

“I want to be here, work hard and make sure this team gets up the table. I had it before a few times when I was at Bolton, teams sniffing about, but I’m just getting on with my job here.

“My job is here and, as long as the manager wants me, I’ll be here for him, to help him.”

The player's manager, Steve Cotterill, added: “Josh is a good lad. All the talk about there being a bid for him, it was just talk. Then somebody else jumps on it, then somebody asks a question, and it escalates into something that was never there.

“I don’t take any notice of what goes on and what is written, you know what’s going on in-house.

“I really didn’t have any fears of Josh wanting to leave. Even if Blackpool had come in for him, Josh wasn’t sure he wanted to leave anyway, I think he’s committed to us.”

Take a look at the latest news round-up from the Championship, as the build-up to the weekend's action continues:

