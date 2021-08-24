Blackpool's divisional rivals knock back £5m striker bid, Fulham's £3.6m man could join Champions League side

The Seasiders head into the game in high spirits, following their impress fightback from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Bournemouth last weekend.

Speaking after the game, Blackpool boss Neil Critchley gave an insight into the severity of midfielder Grant Ward's injury, after the player was stretchered off during the match. Critchley said: “That is a concern. It’s his Achilles, so if that is serious, then that would really take the gloss off what was a fantastic performance.

“Wardy’s been magnificent for us. He epitomises what the team is about – humility, honesty and work ethic. He’s been outstanding for us, so if we do get bad news, then that would spoil this day for me.”

Going on to discuss the positive mental impact of securing a point on the south coast in such dramatic circumstances, the manager said: “It should do (boost the players), I hope it does. That’s something I keep stressing to the players – when we play like we can play, then we can match teams in this division.

“You’ve only got to look at the two goals from Dominic (Bournemouth striker Solanke) – they were outstanding goals.

“You get punished in this division against top players but the spirit, the will, the way we played as well... we played some good football at times.

“We knew they would have some of the ball but we limited them to having a lot of ball in their own half. Our organisation was outstanding.”

Take a look at the latest news round-up from the Championship, as the window moves closer to its final week:

1. Rovers look to hang onto key player Blackburn Rovers are believed to be readying a fresh contract offer for key player Ben Brereton-Diaz, as they look to ward off interest for the 22-year-old ace. The Stoke-born striker earned his first senior cap for Chile back in June. (Football League World) Photo: DOUGLAS MAGNO Photo Sales

2. Nagy leaves Robins for Pisa Bristol City have confirmed that their midfielder Adam Nagy has left the club to join Serie B side Pisa. The Hungarian made 61 appearances for the Robins during his two seasons at the club, after joining from Bologna back in 2019. (Club website) Photo: FRANCK FIFE Photo Sales

3. Poveda join Rovers on loan Blackburn Rovers have completed the signing of young winger Ian Poveda on loan from Leeds United. The ex-Man City starlet made 14 Premier League appearances for the Whites last season, and impressed with his dribbling ability. (Club website) Photo: Pool Photo Sales

4. Ex-Stoke star leaves Liverpool for Lyon Ex-Stoke City sensation Xherdan Shaqiri has completed a £9.5m permanent move from Liverpool to Ligue 1 side Lyon. The Swiss sensation dazzled during a three-season spell at the club, before joining the Reds for £13.5m back in 2018. (BBC Sport) Photo: DMITRI LOVETSKY Photo Sales