The 29-year-old acknowledges and appreciates that a second victory over rivals Preston North End this season won't solve all their problems.

But the ex-Middlesbrough and Norwich City full back understands that three points in the West Lancashire derby at Deepdale will go some way to helping the Seasiders preserve their Championship status.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It’ll be frantic and hostile, it'll be everything that it is expected to be. We've got lads that have played in the fixture before, they've got lads that have played in it before, so it’s nothing new to us, so it’s all up for grabs.

Blackpool's James Husband The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Blackpool v Rotherham United - Saturday 11th February 2023 - Bloomfield Road - Blackpool

"It [three points] would be huge. There's no shying away from the importance of the game. We can only get three points but it'll go a long way to securing what we're trying to achieve this season, which is staying up. It will help us.

"There's a little bit more on it than usual, you can't hide from that. Our job is to keep as level as possible, which will give us a better chance of achieving the three points. We can't go there hot-headed - with the atmosphere being intense - because we've got to do our job on the day."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Husband was withdrawn late on - and replaced by Dominic Thompson - in the 4-2 win against the Lilywhites at Bloomfield Road in October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlie Patino restored the Tangerines' lead in the second half after Ben Whiteman's spot kick had cancelled out Jerry Yates's opener.

A late Callum Connolly own goal set up a nervy finish after Yates had made it 3-1 in the 81st minute with his second goal of the derby, but Chris Hamilton put the game to bed in stoppage time.

And Husband knows Mick McCarthy's men will have to match those standards if they're to come out on top again. “It was one of the best performances we've had this season," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will need something around that kind of performance again to get the result. We're confident so it should be a good game.

"Last year I quite enjoyed playing there [at Deepdale]. I know we got beat, but the atmosphere was very good, as it was at our place this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad