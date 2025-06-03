Blackpool's current strongest XI and bench of players contracted for next season - with big gaps clear

Since being relegated from the Championship in 2023, the Seasiders have failed to even make the play-offs in League One in their two attempts to get promoted again so far.

Due to this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup, an additional registration period has been introduced, with the EFL allowing its clubs to operate for an additional 10-day period - which started on June 1.

This will come to an end at 7pm on June 10, as the window is not able to exceed a total of 89 days, but will fully re-open on June 16, with the second deadline coming at 7pm on September 1.

Blackpool have been linked with a few players in the last few weeks, but haven’t got anything official over the line yet.

With a number of senior squad members leaving Bloomfield Road at the end of their contracts, plus the departure of last year’s five loanees, there’s plenty of work to do – especially with talks with both Sonny Carey and Matthew Pennington yet to be resolved.

Here’s a look at what the Seasiders’ strongest team would look like with those currently contracted for the 2025/26 campaign:

Harvey Bardsley - Blackpool are severely short of goalkeeper options at the moment with Harry Tyrer, Richard O'Donnell and Mackenzie Chapman all leaving last month, meaning 18-year-old Harvey Bardsley would be the only option if the season was to start tomorrow.

Andy Lyons - Andy Lyons made his return from a lengthy spell on the sidelines in the final game of last season, and is currently the only right back option for Steve Bruce.

Olly Casey - Olly Casey was Blackpool's standout player last season, and is someone for the club to build around.

James Husband - With a shortage of centre back options, James Husband would be the most natural option to partner Casey in the centre out of the players currently contracted.

Hayden Coulson - With Husband at centre back, Hayden Coulson would be the clear option to play left back.