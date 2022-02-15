Marvin Ekpiteta became the latest Blackpool player to join the sidelines on Saturday

Blackpool's current injury list in full as Marvin Ekpiteta and Richard Keogh become the latest players to be sidelined

Injuries are once again beginning to mount up for the Seasiders.

By Matt Scrafton
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 2:19 pm
Updated Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 2:30 pm

Marvin Ekpiteta became the latest player to be sidelined on Saturday when he hobbled off against Bournemouth with a hamstring injury.

That came as a major blow as centre-back partner Richard Keogh had only just been ruled out with a calf injury.

They're not the only two absentees though - here's the full list of Blackpool' s players currently on the sidelines nursing injuries:

1. Chris Maxwell - quad injury

The club captain is making steady progress in his recovery from his second quad injury of the season. The 31-year-old has been out for just over two months.

Photo Sales

2. Richard Keogh - calf injury

The experienced centre-back is facing a "period of time" on the sidelines according to Neil Critchley after injuring his calf in the recent draw against Coventry.

Photo Sales

3. Marvin Ekpiteta - hamstring injury

Pool's stand-in captain hobbled off the pitch during Saturday's game against Bournemouth clutching his hamstring. The full extent of the injury should become clearer this week.

Photo Sales

4. James Husband - hamstring injury

The defender shouldn't be a million miles away from returning having injured his hamstring in the FA Cup defeat to Hartlepool on January 8. The Seasiders could certainly do with more options at centre-back and left-back.

Photo Sales
BlackpoolBournemouth
Next Page
Page 1 of 3