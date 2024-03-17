Blackpool's considerations for injured pair ahead of games against Derby County and Wycombe Wanderers
Andy Lyons is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to an ACL injury, while Jordan Rhodes was forced off in the first half of Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Wigan Athletic with a knee problem- with further assessment required to discover how long the striker could be absent for.
Albie Morgan (knee) and James Husband (thigh) have also missed games in recent weeks, but could be in a position to return soon after the international break. The Seasiders’ game against Fleetwood Town on March 23 has been postponed, meaning their next outing will be on Good Friday.
Discussing if he’d be able to welcome anyone back to action, Blackpool boss Neil Critchley said: "It gives those injured players a chance to work hard with the physios and edge themselves closer to see if we can get them back for Derby and then Wycombe on the Monday.
"It’d be nice to have a few bodies returning but they’d have to be ready as well. We’ll have to see as a lot can happen in a few weeks. We’ve got this time to help us and they’ll work as hard as they can because they know at this stage of the season this is the time to take some kind of calculated risk."