Blackpool's commitment to Neil Critchley outlined following disappointment in the 2023/24 campaign

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool remain committed to head coach Neil Critchley and the project he is working towards.

During his first spell in charge, the 45-year-old led the Seasiders to the Championship via the play-offs, but was unable to replicate that feat in the most recent campaign. The ex-Liverpool youth coach departed Bloomfield Road in 2022 to become Steven Gerrard’s assistant at Aston Villa, but left the Premier League outfit after a few months. Following a short stint as QPR manager, he returned to the Fylde Coast last summer.

Despite the club only managing an eighth place finish in League One, Blackpool CEO Julian Winter states there’s still belief in what Critchley is doing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We set off with a top six target, and there was a moment in the final game where we were actually there,” he said.

Neil Critchley (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

“It was disappointing not to get there, so it’s important we all refocus and make sure we do next time.

“Like in anything you do, you’ve got to learn along the way. Everyone would agree the main disappointment was the away form, and we have to find a way to improve that through player acquisitions and our approach to those games, but that’s down to Neil and the players.