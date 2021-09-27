Blackpool's Chris Maxwell rivals Man City keeper Ederson for England's clean sheet King

The 31-year-old added to his impressive tally of shutouts at the weekend during Blackpool’s 1-0 win against Barnsley.

It means the Welshman has kept an impressive 24 clean sheets since the beginning of last season.

According to stats provided by Playermarker, the only shot stopper to match Maxwell’s record is Manchester City and Brazil ‘keeper Ederson, who also has 24 to his name.

Vaclav Hladky, of Salford City and now Ipswich Town, has 23, while Leyton Orient’s Lawrence Vigouroux has one fewer.

Former Charlton Athletic and current Wigan Athletic keeper Ben Amons, Josh Griffiths, of Cheltenham Town and now Lincoln City and Swansea City’s Freddie Woodman have all kept 22 clean sheets.

Maxwell won the ‘golden glove’ award for keeping the most clean sheets in League One last season with 21.

He went on to keeper another shutout in the first leg of Blackpool’s play-off semi-final win against Oxford United.

He was also a key part of the league’s best defence in League One last term, conceding just 37 goals in 46 games.

Maxwell, who left rivals Preston to make the move to Bloomfield Road in January 2020, has kept clean sheets against Fulham and Barnsley in the Championship this season.

Pool’s club captain spent four years at Deepdale, having previously made over 100 appearances for Fleetwood Town earlier in his career.

Maxwell has also played for Wrexham, Cambridge United, Charlton and Hibernian.