Blackpool's Championship relegation rivals Derby County set for administration and 12-point deduction

The Rams are thought to be in £60m worth of debt, with owner Mel Morris desperately looking for a new buyer.

The club’s financial chaos has finally taken its toll though and Morris - who is under huge pressure among the fanbase - has taken the drastic decision to call in solicitors.

Wayne Rooney’s side will be hit with an automatic 12-point deduction once the club’s administration is confirmed.

This would put the Rams, who currently sit on seven points, on -5, dropping them from 16th to the foot of the Championship table.

However, the Pride Park outfit are already involved in a separate issue regarding Financial Fair Play breaches.

It was reported recently that Derby have agreed a 12-point penalty with the EFL, with three points suspended.

Should Derby be hit with both a 12 and nine-point penalty - 21 points overall - this would leave Rooney’s men on -14.

Blackpool are currently third from bottom in the second tier on five points.

In a statement released this evening, the club revealed it has “no choice” but to take this “tough decision.”

“Derby County Football Club today announced that the club, the ultimate holding company of the group, and all of the subsidiary companies have filed notices of intention to appoint administrators,” the club said.

“This action was made necessary by a number of developments. Last week, it became clear that the process which has been underway to identify a purchaser for the club likely would not be productive over the near term, despite the number of negotiations with credible parties.

“Because the Covid-19 pandemic has had a severe impact on the revenues and profits of all of its businesses, the club has been unable to service its day-to-day financial obligations.

“The directors had no choice but to make the tough decision to take this action and protect the club.”

The club added: “We know this situation will raise concerns among our supporters.

“The club respectfully asks that our supporters continue to show their support, especially to the playing staff under Wayne Rooney and our employees who have all been outstanding during these difficult times.

“This ongoing support in turn will be instrumental as we seek to find a new owner to take the club forward.

“We appeal to the EFL to now assist the club and the administrators in any way they can in the effort to find a purchaser.

“We cannot stress enough how devastating it is to be forced into this position. We all – the owner, the members of the board, and our staff – are true Derby County supporters.

“We will continue our work under the stewardship of the administrators to help facilitate their process and their effort to find a purchaser.

“Once administrators have been appointed in the coming days it will be customary for them to communicate with staff and supporters about timescales and processes to seek a purchaser and address creditor concerns.”