Blackpool's Championship promotion odds posted — alongside newcomers Burnley and Sunderland

Burnley and Sunderland became the latest two clubs to join the division – the Clarets dropping down from the top flight while Sunderland earned promotion via the League One play-offs.

The loser of the play-off final between Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest will now make the 24th side to be confirmed for next season’s line-up.

Here is Sky Bet’s list of contenders for top spot, promotion and a play-off place.

1. Rotherham United Championship Winner 22/23 odds: 66/1. Championship Promotion 22/23 odds: 16/1. Championship Top 6 Finish 22/23 odds: 11/2. Photo: Henry Browne Photo Sales

2. Bristol City Championship Winner 22/23 odds: 40/1. Championship Promotion 22/23 odds: 12/1. Championship Top 6 Finish 22/23 odds: 5/1. Photo: Nigel Roddis Photo Sales

3. Reading Championship Winner 22/23 odds: 33/1. Championship Promotion 22/23 odds: 12/1. Championship Top 6 Finish 22/23 odds: 5/1. Photo: Alex Burstow Photo Sales

4. Preston North End Championship Winner 22/23 odds: 33/1. Championship Promotion 22/23 odds: 12/1. Championship Top 6 Finish 22/23 odds: 5/1. Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales