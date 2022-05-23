Blackpool's Championship promotion odds posted — alongside newcomers Burnley and Sunderland

Burnley and Sunderland became the latest two clubs to join the division – the Clarets dropping down from the top flight while Sunderland earned promotion via the League One play-offs.
The loser of the play-off final between Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest will now make the 24th side to be confirmed for next season’s line-up.
Here is Sky Bet’s list of contenders for top spot, promotion and a play-off place.
1. Rotherham United
Championship Winner 22/23 odds: 66/1. Championship Promotion 22/23 odds: 16/1. Championship Top 6 Finish 22/23 odds: 11/2.
Photo: Henry Browne
2. Bristol City
Championship Winner 22/23 odds: 40/1. Championship Promotion 22/23 odds: 12/1. Championship Top 6 Finish 22/23 odds: 5/1.
Photo: Nigel Roddis
3. Reading
Championship Winner 22/23 odds: 33/1. Championship Promotion 22/23 odds: 12/1. Championship Top 6 Finish 22/23 odds: 5/1.
Photo: Alex Burstow
4. Preston North End
Championship Winner 22/23 odds: 33/1. Championship Promotion 22/23 odds: 12/1. Championship Top 6 Finish 22/23 odds: 5/1.
Photo: Lewis Storey