The Seasiders will be looking to improve on this season's solid 16th placed finish

Blackpool's Championship promotion odds posted — alongside newcomers Burnley and Sunderland

Even with one spot still to be confirmed, bookmakers have wasted no time in revealing their odds for next season’s 2022/23 Championship campaign.

By Matt Scrafton
Monday, 23rd May 2022, 12:52 pm
Updated Monday, 23rd May 2022, 1:13 pm

Burnley and Sunderland became the latest two clubs to join the division – the Clarets dropping down from the top flight while Sunderland earned promotion via the League One play-offs.

The loser of the play-off final between Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest will now make the 24th side to be confirmed for next season’s line-up.

Here is Sky Bet’s list of contenders for top spot, promotion and a play-off place.

1. Rotherham United

Championship Winner 22/23 odds: 66/1. Championship Promotion 22/23 odds: 16/1. Championship Top 6 Finish 22/23 odds: 11/2.

Photo: Henry Browne

2. Bristol City

Championship Winner 22/23 odds: 40/1. Championship Promotion 22/23 odds: 12/1. Championship Top 6 Finish 22/23 odds: 5/1.

Photo: Nigel Roddis

3. Reading

Championship Winner 22/23 odds: 33/1. Championship Promotion 22/23 odds: 12/1. Championship Top 6 Finish 22/23 odds: 5/1.

Photo: Alex Burstow

4. Preston North End

Championship Winner 22/23 odds: 33/1. Championship Promotion 22/23 odds: 12/1. Championship Top 6 Finish 22/23 odds: 5/1.

Photo: Lewis Storey

