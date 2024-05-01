Blackpool's bottom six away record compared to their performances on the road against those at the top

The Seasiders finished the season with the fourth best home record in League One, but their problems away from Bloomfield Road were apparent, with only seven wins out of 23 games.

Despite other results going their way in the race for the League One play-offs on the final day of the season, Neil Critchley’s missed out after being defeated by 3-2 Reading at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

There’s been a number of similar performances on the road throughout the campaign, with the teams in the bottom half of the table causing Blackpool problems time and time again.

Here’s how the Seasiders’ performed away to the bottom six teams compared to the top six:

Blackpool's away form proved costly The Seasiders' loss away to Reading on the final day of the season cost them a place in the play-offs.

Carlisle United (24th) Blackpool were able to claim three points against bottom place Carlisle, with the Cumbrians already relegated by the time the two teams met last month. Karamoko Dembele's early goal proved to be the difference in the 1-0 win at Brunton Park.

Portsmouth (1st) Blackpool claimed a 4-0 victory over League One champions Portsmouth at Fratton Park back in November. Owen Dale, CJ Hamilton, Jake Beesley and Albie Morgan were all on target in one of the Seasiders' best performances of the season.

Port Vale (23rd) Blackpool were defeated 3-0 by Port Vale at Vale Park in their final outing of 2023.

Derby County (2nd) The Seasiders were defeated 1-0 by Derby County at Pride Park on Good Friday.