Blackpool's big weakness this season ahead of Northampton trip- and it's not just the away form

The Seasiders travel to Sixfields this evening to take on Northampton Town, where they will be looking to improve on a couple of records this season.

Of course, a lot has been made of their form away from Bloomfield Road throughout the campaign so far. At home they have the third best record in the division, but on the road they sit 14th with only 19 points in 18 outings, losing nine times.

While they have overcome Barnsley, Portsmouth and Peterborough at their respective grounds, it’s been against teams in the bottom half where they’ve come unstuck.

Alongside this, Neil Critchley’s side also hold a poor record when it comes to midweek evening games. In seven outings they have only claimed five points, managing just one win- which was back in October.

Discussing this, the Blackpool boss said: “We’ve just got to play better away from home, it’s as simple as that. I don’t look at whether it’s a Tuesday or a Saturday, it’s just the next game and it’s about showing better consistency. We’ve conceded the first goal on too many occasions and given ourselves an uphill task and given the opposition something to hold on to. We’ve also shown we can go to Peterborough and come from behind to win, we’ve just got to find a way.

"Whatever day it is, whether it’s Tuesday, Wednesday, Monday morning, Sunday night- you have to go on the pitch and find a way to win, and we haven’t done it consistently enough away from home.

"We concentrate on what we need to do well to play the game. We will look at Northampton and decide how we will approach the game, emphasising the things we think will be important.”

Here’s the Seasiders’ midweek evening games record this season:

