Blackpool's agent fee payments during the last two transfer windows revealed to be one of the highest in League One
FA figures between February 2023 and February 2024 show the Seasiders paid a net total of £395,345 to agents/intermediaries- which is the fourth highest in League One.
Derby County (£434,465), Reading (£397,788) and Fleetwood Town (£396,184) all make up the top three in the division.
Blackpool have welcomed a number of new players to Bloomfield Road since their relegation from the Championship last season, while a number individuals have departed, with the most notable being Jerry Yates’ move to Swansea City.
The Seasiders have also paid fees for handing out new deals and new registrations, as well as the cancelling of contracts, which includes the exit of Tom Trybull last summer.
League leaders Portsmouth have spent £270,965 while third place Bolton Wanderers’ figures are 262,506. Cambridge United have the lowest in the division with £15,680.
Here is the full list:
BARNSLEY 379,108
BLACKPOOL 395,345
BOLTON WANDERERS 262,506
BRISTOL ROVERS 214,359
BURTON ALBION 135,766
CAMBRIDGE UNITED 15,680
CARLISLE UNITED 62,682
CHARLTON ATHLETIC 228,948
CHELTENHAM TOWN 63,100
DERBY COUNTY 434,465
EXETER CITY 107,205
FLEETWOOD TOWN 396,184
LEYTON ORIENT 102,122
LINCOLN CITY 145,601
NORTHAMPTON TOWN 86,050
OXFORD UNITED 254,705
PETERBOROUGH UNITED 218,608
PORT VALE 122,468
PORTSMOUTH 270,965
READING 397,788
SHREWSBURY TOWN 79,173
STEVENAGE 149,107
WIGAN ATHLETIC 391,223
WYCOMBE WANDERERS 214,755
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.