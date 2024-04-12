Blackpool's agent fee payments during the last two transfer windows revealed to be one of the highest in League One

Agent fee information has been released

FA figures between February 2023 and February 2024 show the Seasiders paid a net total of £395,345 to agents/intermediaries- which is the fourth highest in League One.

Derby County (£434,465), Reading (£397,788) and Fleetwood Town (£396,184) all make up the top three in the division.

Blackpool have welcomed a number of new players to Bloomfield Road since their relegation from the Championship last season, while a number individuals have departed, with the most notable being Jerry Yates’ move to Swansea City.

The Seasiders have also paid fees for handing out new deals and new registrations, as well as the cancelling of contracts, which includes the exit of Tom Trybull last summer.

League leaders Portsmouth have spent £270,965 while third place Bolton Wanderers’ figures are 262,506. Cambridge United have the lowest in the division with £15,680.

Here is the full list:

BARNSLEY 379,108

BLACKPOOL 395,345

BOLTON WANDERERS 262,506

BRISTOL ROVERS 214,359

BURTON ALBION 135,766

CAMBRIDGE UNITED 15,680

CARLISLE UNITED 62,682

CHARLTON ATHLETIC 228,948

CHELTENHAM TOWN 63,100

DERBY COUNTY 434,465

EXETER CITY 107,205

FLEETWOOD TOWN 396,184

LEYTON ORIENT 102,122

LINCOLN CITY 145,601

NORTHAMPTON TOWN 86,050

OXFORD UNITED 254,705

PETERBOROUGH UNITED 218,608

PORT VALE 122,468

PORTSMOUTH 270,965

READING 397,788

SHREWSBURY TOWN 79,173

STEVENAGE 149,107

WIGAN ATHLETIC 391,223