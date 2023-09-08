News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
10-year-old boy dies following hotel incident
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Child left fighting for life after receiving electric shock at Tiffany's Hotel
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Blackpool youngsters head out on loan- with duo joining National League North side

Blackpool have sent three youngsters out on loan.
By Amos Wynn
Published 8th Sep 2023, 17:00 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Brad Holmes and Luke Mariette have both joined Southport on short-term deals.

Jim Bentley has recently taken over as manager of the National League North side- who face King’s Lynn Town away this weekend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Holmes will spend three months at Haig Avenue, while Mariette will remain there for one.

Elsewhere, Zak Emmerson has joined Eastbourne Borough on loan until January.

The Sports currently sit 16th in National League South and take on Yeovil on Saturday afternoon.

Related topics:BlackpoolNational LeagueJim BentleyNorthKing's Lynn TownThe Sports