Blackpool youngsters head out on loan- with duo joining National League North side
Blackpool have sent three youngsters out on loan.
Brad Holmes and Luke Mariette have both joined Southport on short-term deals.
Jim Bentley has recently taken over as manager of the National League North side- who face King’s Lynn Town away this weekend.
Holmes will spend three months at Haig Avenue, while Mariette will remain there for one.
Elsewhere, Zak Emmerson has joined Eastbourne Borough on loan until January.
The Sports currently sit 16th in National League South and take on Yeovil on Saturday afternoon.