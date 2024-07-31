Blackpool youngster scores eight-minute hat-trick in home debut for new club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool youngster Josh Miles has made a positive first impression at the start of his loan spell with Warrington Town.

The 17-year-old will spend the next three months in National League North, and got his first taste of action at Cantilever Park on Tuesday night.

After featuring off the bench against Ashton United last week, the winger was handed his first start on Tuesday night as the Yellows took on Oldham Athletic.

With Warrington trailing at half time, Miles popped up with a hat-trick in the space of eight minutes after the break to earn his side a 3-3 draw.

Miles made the move to Bloomfield Road last summer, and was handed his senior debut for the Seasiders against Morecambe in the EFL Trophy back in November.

The youngster, who is a graduate of the Steven Gerrard Academy, is no stranger to the sixth tier of English football, having featured 15 times for Southport during the 2022/23 campaign - prior to his time with the Seasiders.

After the move was confirmed last week, Warrington boss Mark Beesley shared his delight.

“I’m delighted to have signed Josh, when we found out that he was available, we acted quickly,” he told the Yellows club website.

“He gives us options out wide and can play in a few positions. He provides the pace and directness which we’re aiming for, and hopefully he can improve his game, as well as our squad.