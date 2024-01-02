Blackpool youngster returns to Bloomfield Road following successful loan spell with Tranmere Rovers
Blackpool youngster Rob Apter has returned to the club following a successful loan spell in League Two.
The 20-year-old has spent the first half of the season with Tranmere Rovers, with his deal at Prenton Park ending today (January 2).
Apter scored five goals and provided two assists in 21 appearances for the Birkenhead side- becoming a key member of Nigel Adkins’ side.
The midfielder made his senior debut for the Seasiders back in 2020, with his most recent game for the club coming earlier this season in the EFL Cup tie away to Wolves.
As well as spending time with Tranmere on loan, he has also had stints with Bamber Bridge, Chester and Scunthorpe United.