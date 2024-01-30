Blackpool youngster makes Scottish Championship loan move following successful non-league stint
Blackpool youngster Brad Holmes has headed to the Scottish Championship on loan.
The 21-year-old has moved North of the border to join Dunfermline Athletic for the remainder of the campaign The Pars, who are currently seventh in their competition, also currently have Owen Moffat on their books from the Seasiders, with the winger scoring three league goals in 17 appearances so far this season.
Earlier this week, Holmes returned from his loan spell with Southport- where he had produced a number of impressive displays. The attacker has found the back of the net four times in 19 National League North games this season.