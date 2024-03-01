News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool youngster makes non-league move to play under ex-Bolton Wanderers defender

Blackpool youngster Will Squires has headed to non-league on loan for the remainder of the season.
By Amos Wynn
Published 1st Mar 2024, 14:30 GMT
Updated 1st Mar 2024, 14:49 GMT
Will Squires appeared in the EFL Trophy (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)Will Squires appeared in the EFL Trophy (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)
Will Squires appeared in the EFL Trophy (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

The 19-year-old, who signed his first professional deal back in 2022, made two senior appearances for the Seasiders during the first half of the campaign- with both outings coming in the EFL Trophy.

Alongside his game time at Bloomfield Road, the defender also featured six times for Southport in National League North, as well as picking up experience on loan with Bamber Bridge.

Squires will now head back to the Northern Premier League for the next few months, after linking up with Hyde United.

The Tigers, who are managed by ex-Bolton midfielder Nicky Spooner, currently sit third in their division behind Radcliffe and AFC Marine, while Rylands and Macclesfield just behind them.

Former Seasiders Joe Bunney and Jack Redshaw will be among the Squires’ new teammates, with the defender set to make his debut Saturday afternoon against Atherton Collieries at Ewen Fields.

Manchester City academy player Redshaw was at Bloomfield Road between 2015 and 2017, scoring seven times in 40 appearances. The 33-year-old’s CV also features the Morecambe and Salford City, among others.

Meanwhile, Bunney featured six times while on loan from Northampton Town during the 2018/19 season. His career in the EFL also includes stints with the likes of Rochdale and Bolton Wanderers, but has dropped down to non-league in recent years.

