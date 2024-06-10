Rob Apter (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)

Blackpool youngster Rob Apter has his sights firmly set on staking a claim on a place in Neil Critchley’s starting XI.

The 21-year-old will return to Bloomfield Road for pre-season on the back of a successful campaign on loan with Tranmere Rovers, where he scored 13 goals and provided six assists for the Birkenhead club.

Apter’s performances at Prenton Park saw him named as League Two Young Player of the Season, as well as earning him a contract extension with the Seasiders until 2027- with an option available for a further 12 months.

In the last couple of weeks, the midfielder has spent time with Scotland U21s, featuring in friendlies against Turkey and Austria.

Speaking to the Scottish FA’s website, he credited his time with Tranmere for the confidence he is now feeling, as he looks to make further progress with Blackpool.

“It was a good experience for me, I've learned a lot,” he said.

"This season has been really good for me just to play as many games as I have and I think I've done well. The rewards I've got have given me a bit of confidence, and especially getting this call-up has given me even more.

“When I got told I was nominated for that award (League Two Young Player of the Season), I didn't think it was as big a thing as it was but I then went to the EFL awards in London with my mum and dad and when we walked in we thought 'this is big.’

“I was delighted to win and I had to go on stage to receive the award but thankfully they were just asking me questions which was easier than a speech.

“This season has been my best season for goals - I've been trying to work hard on getting my shots on target. In the last few years I probably didn't score as many as I used to and this season I've started to hit the back of the net which has given me more confidence now.

"I'm back at Blackpool for pre-season and hopefully I can try to get in the team and stake my claim.”

