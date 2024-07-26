Josh Miles

Blackpool youngster Josh Miles has headed to National League North on a short-term loan.

The 17-year-old will spend the next three months at Cantilever Park with Warrington Town.

Miles made the move to Bloomfield Road last summer, and was handed his senior debut for the Seasiders against Morecambe in the EFL Trophy back in November.

The youngster spent time in the Steven Gerrard Academy before making the move to Southport in December 2022, featuring 15 times during his stint at Haig Avenue.

His loan move to Warrington sees him returns to the sixth tier of English football for some regular game time.