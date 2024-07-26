Blackpool youngster and Steven Gerrard Academy graduate heads to National League North side to join ex-Seasiders defender
The 17-year-old will spend the next three months at Cantilever Park with Warrington Town.
Miles made the move to Bloomfield Road last summer, and was handed his senior debut for the Seasiders against Morecambe in the EFL Trophy back in November.
The youngster spent time in the Steven Gerrard Academy before making the move to Southport in December 2022, featuring 15 times during his stint at Haig Avenue.
His loan move to Warrington sees him returns to the sixth tier of English football for some regular game time.
The move to the Yellows will provide Miles the opportunity to link up with ex-Seasiders defender Peter Clarke, who made 150 appearances in Tangerine across three spells with the club.
