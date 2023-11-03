News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool youngster extends loan spell with National League North club

Blackpool youngster Jack Moore has extended his loan spell with Chorley.
By Amos Wynn
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 18:33 GMT
The defender will now remain with the National League North side until January 1.

Moore, 19, has made 15 appearances for the Magpies so far this season, and has been on hand with one assist during that time.

His original loan deal at Victory Park was set to expire this week, but he will now be available for Andy Preece’s side when they take on Banbury United on Saturday afternoon.

Chorley currently sit ninth in the National League North table, with 22 points from their opening 14 games.

