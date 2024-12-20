Blackpool's Boxing Day opponents Wrexham dealt blow after controversial proposals

Blackpool make their way to Wales on Boxing Day, but their League One rivals have been dealt some bad news.

Blackpool's Boxing Day opponents Wrexham have been dealt a setback in plans that could have an unfair advantage over other EFL clubs.

Wrexham, along with Cardiff City, Newport County, and Swansea City, have been looking in to the idea of entering the Welsh League Cup, and reformatting the competition which would give them a place in Europe. Currently, Welsh teams playing in England can only qualify through winning the FA Cup, Carabao Cup, or finishing in the top five of the Premier League.

The plans would be for all four teams to compete in a competition against other Welsh teams which are mainly semi-professional. If they were to win the competition they would qualify for the qualifying rounds of the UEFA Conference League, all whilst being a Welsh club playing in England.

It's being reported by the Daily Mail however that the plans are being met by opposition by the EFL. Clubs in England were asked for feedback on the proposals and it didn't go down well. A Welsh club regularly qualifying for Europe could see them pocket millions, whilst English teams in the lower leagues wouldn't be afforded such a luxury.

The Mail are saying that the EFL have contacted the English FA to explain why they would oppose the move. Welsh teams would receive extra revenue through a competition that isn't theirs. It could also cause some issues in regards to the fixture list, as matches would have to be catered around the scheduling of the Welsh competition, as well as if a Welsh club qualified for the group stages.

Wrexham are challenging for promotion in the EFL League One. They are hoping to qualify for Europe through a Welsh competition. | Getty Images

Welsh teams did propose the offer of dropping their ability to qualify for Europe through English competitions, but that might not be enough. The FA are due to discuss the matter in the New Year, but it appears that without the support of the EFL, the plans could soon be scrapped.

Whilst Wrexham's plans of playing in Europe have been dealt a blow, one former Seasider got to grace the European stage this season. Harrison McGahey played for Blackpool in the 13/14 season and made four appearances. He plays for the Welsh champions The New Saints and appeared twice in their campaign. TNS failed to reach the knockout stages after finishing 32nd.