Blackpool winger making waves on the South Coast with League One Portsmouth

The 23-year-old has made himself an important part of Danny Cowley’s promotion-chasing Portsmouth side since making the move to Fratton Park in August.

Dale has already racked up 10 appearances in league and cup this term, scoring once, helping Pompey sit second in the League One table.

The former Crewe Alexandra man has already made himself a firm fans’ favourite on the South Coast - but Pompey boss Cowley thinks there’s even more to come from him.

“Owen’s a good player, he’s spiky - I knew the Portsmouth supporters would like him,” he told our sister paper, the Portsmouth News.

“He’s got an edge, he’s just got an edge.

“I think there’s loads to come from him. He was in the office after the Plymouth game on Saturday watching the clips back from his counter-attacks, because he was frustrated he hadn’t added a goal to his good play.

Owen Dale has made an impressive start to his loan spell with Portsmouth

“The way he played against Plymouth, he deserved a goal.”

Cowley added: “Last Tuesday he played against a 6ft 3in left-back which is a challenge when you’re 5ft 7in.

“He says he’s 5ft 9in, so maybe he’s on tit-toes or he had his stilettos on!

“He has a big heart, a really big heart and he’s done great for us.”

Elsewhere, Matty Virtue scored his first Lincoln City goal since joining the Imps on loan at the weekend.

The midfielder notched during Lincoln’s remarkable 6-3 win against Joey Barton’s Bristol Rovers.