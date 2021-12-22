Blackpool winger benefited from a variation to his approach play

The 22-year-old bagged two assists on Saturday to help the Seasiders get back to winning ways with a 3-1 victory at Bloomfield Road.

Bowler put the ball on a plate for Keshi Anderson to sweep home Blackpool’s equaliser before later setting up Jerry Yates for the Seasiders’ third.

Both assists came from his weaker right foot, which is something the former Everton man has been working on in training according to his boss.

Josh Bowler starred for Blackpool last weekend

Bowler has been a big threat all season with his mazy dribbles and is so vital in helping his side get up the pitch.

Prior to Saturday, his end product had been called into question having produced just one assist in 22 league games before his improved display against Posh.

“Josh has been a little bit frustrated recently, with himself more than anything,” Critchley told The Gazette.

“He’s got to remember, last season, he missed so much football. He didn’t play.

“He started the season fantastically well and then he had a bit of a dip, which is to be expected.

“He’s got good quality, he’s a real threat one-vs-one and we’ve been speaking to him about adding a bit of variation to his game.

“He’s gone on the outside and cut the ball back on his right foot against Peterborough, which kept the defender guessing because they don’t know which side he’s going to go on.

“He’s then put one on a plate for Jerry, so I’m delighted for him.”

Bowler wasn’t the only attacking player to impress at the weekend, with Keshi Anderson also bagging a goal and an assist.

Sonny Carey also came off the bench to net his first goal in tangerine four minutes from time before Yates made sure of the points in stoppage time.

While it was vital Blackpool got back to winning ways after seven games without a victory, it was perhaps more important to find the back of the net again having gone six-and-a-half hours without scoring.

“It was a good day for all the attacking players,” Critchley said, reflecting on Saturday’s performance.

“Someone asked me about how not many teams play 4-4-2 with wingers and they don’t, but we want to be a team that takes the game to the opposition and plays on the front foot.

“We did that against Peterborough. Josh Bowler created two goals, Keshi scored and set one up, Sonny scored, Jerry has come off the bench and scored, Gary (Madine) came back and led the line superbly well for us.

“It’s brilliant we’ve managed to score some goals, get three points and send the supporters home very happy.”