‘Blackpool will always be the number one’- TV figure makes derby claim ahead of Preston v Blackburn clash
The broadcaster was sharing his views while previewing this weekend’s game between Ryan Lowe’s side and Blackburn Rovers, with the two teams currently experiencing contrasting fortunes.
Weaver admits people’s views on North End’s Lancashire rivalries will come down to which area of the city they live in.
Looking ahead to the game at Deepdale, he said: “It's funny, the make up of this game because some see it as a derby - those who live on the border of Preston and Blackburn, then there are those who live closer to Blackpool, on the other side of Preston.
"Blackpool will always be the number one, of course, but there is quite a bit of feeling with this game because of the close proximity.”