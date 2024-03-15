Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool could move in to the League One play-offs this weekend should they beat Wigan Athletic and results go in their favour.

Neil Critchley's men won 1-0 against Northampton Town on Tuesday night and after Stevenage suffered a 3-1 loss to Peterborough United on Wednesday, the play-offs are in sight. Boro are in action against Leyton Orient, managed of course by former Blackpool man Richie Wellens, and should they fail to win and Blackpool get maximum points at the DW Stadium, then they would overtake them.

Here's the latest news surrounding Blackpool and their League One rivals prior to kick-off.

Tickets available on day for Wigan

Fans who are yet to make a decision about following Blackpool away at the DW Stadium on Saturday will be able to purchase tickets on the day following a request from the club.

Tickets went on sale for the trip to Greater Manchester on March 4, and a initial allocation of 3,012 tickets were given. A further allocation is available supporters dependent on demand and so should Tangerines fans want their football fix they will be able to do so without worrying about the hassle of getting a ticket before the day of the game.

Prices for the match are as followed: Adults - £30 Over 65 - £20 18-21 - £20 Under 18 - £10 Under 12 - £5. The Club is running a supporters coach for this fixture, priced at £12 per person. The coach will leave Bloomfield Road at 12:45pm on the day of the fixture. Coach bookings can be made in-store or over the phone 01253 599745.

Sam Allardyce 'photobombed' Princess Beatrice at Cheltenham after mistakenly thinking assembled photographers were waiting for him



Read more ⬇️https://t.co/D8iSvhVtbA pic.twitter.com/zem7X1Lg1C — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 14, 2024

Former Blackpool boss at Cheltenham festival

Former Blackpool manager Sam Allardyce was among those in attendance at Cheltenham festival. The 69-year-old was pictured on Thursday photobombing Princess Beatrice. He was seen later alongside Man United legend Sir Alex Ferguson, as well as Coronation Street actor lan Halsall who plays Tyrone Dobbs. Allardyce was with Ferguson when his 25/1 horse Monmiral won the Pertemps Handicap Hurdle.

The 69-year-old ahs been out of work since failing to keep Leeds United in the Premier League last year. It was Blackpool where Allardyce properly started his career having been player-manager at Limerick and Preston North End. He was in charge at Bloomfield Road from 1994 to 1996.

Former Brighton and Luton Town star 'close' to move to rivals

Charlton Athletic are 'close' to completing the signing of Kazenga LuaLua according to Addicks manager Nathan Jones. LuaLua has agreed a deal with Charlton until the end of the season having worked with Jones at both Brighton & Hove Albion as well as Luton Town.

His move is subject to international clearance, and he could make his debut against Blackpool's Fylde Coast rivals Fleetwood Town should it be completed in time. The 33-year-old has been a free agent since leaving Greek outfit Levadiakos at the start of February.

“He's one of those physical phenomenons that you could chuck him on the moon for a year and he'd come back and be able to be potent for a certain amount of minutes," said Jones when asked about his fitness.

"That's the type of athlete he is. He's a great lad, a fantastic player and he's had a real good career. I've always enjoyed working with him and he makes us as a group, as a club and hopefully as an 11 better."