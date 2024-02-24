Live
Blackpool v Bolton - Live from Bloomfield Road as Seasiders look to maintain promotion hopes
Last weekend's win at Peterborough once again showed that Neil Critchley's side are more than capable of mixing it with the division's best. Now they have another chance to prove that an instil more belief in their promotion capabilities with a home game against third-placed Bolton.
Join Amos Wynn for live updates throughout the afternoon from Bloomfield Road.
Goal to Bolton
KICK OFF!
We are underway.