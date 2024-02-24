News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Live

Blackpool v Bolton - Live from Bloomfield Road as Seasiders look to maintain promotion hopes

Blackpool welcome Bolton to Bloomfield Road today with an eye of making it to the play-offs
By Amos Wynn
Published 24th Feb 2024, 14:05 GMT
Blackpool host Bolton Wanderers today keen to maintain their promotion hopes.

Last weekend's win at Peterborough once again showed that Neil Critchley's side are more than capable of mixing it with the division's best. Now they have another chance to prove that an instil more belief in their promotion capabilities with a home game against third-placed Bolton.

Join Amos Wynn for live updates throughout the afternoon from Bloomfield Road.

15:10 GMT

Goal to Bolton

15:00 GMT

KICK OFF!

We are underway.

14:59 GMT

Ready to go

14:49 GMT

We're nearly ready to go

14:16 GMT

The visitors' team for today

14:07 GMT

A familiar face back at Bloomfield Road once again

14:05 GMT

TEAM NEWS

Here's how thew Seasiders line-up:

https://www.blackpoolgazette.co.uk/sport/football/blackpool-fc/blackpool-team-news-v-bolton-wanderers-seasiders-make-two-changes-from-last-league-outing-4531986

14:04 GMT

Another big day

