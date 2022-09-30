Blackpool welcome back players from international break for Saturday's Championship meeting with Norwich

Michael Appleton’s side head into the match at Bloomfield Road on the back of two straight defeats, while their opponents are unbeaten in their last seven Championship games.

Last time out, the Seasiders were defeated 2-1 by Millwall at the Den, while prior to that they were beaten 3-0 against Rotherham.

Their last win came against Huddersfield at the beginning of September, with Theo Corbeanu scoring the singular goal in a 1-0 win.

Blackpool take on Norwich at Bloomfield Road (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary Madine will be available for selection this weekend after serving his three-match ban.

The striker faced retrospective action and was charged with violent conduct following a defeat to Blackburn at the end of August.

Meanwhile, Shayne Lavery will be assessed on his return from Northern Ireland duty, after representing his country in their Nations League defeat to Greece.

Charlie Patino and Theo Corbeanu were both in action as well during the international break, representing England U20s and Canada respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Seasiders are set to be without Callum Wright, who missed their last outing after dislocating a joint in his leg, while Keshi Anderson continues his recovery from a knee injury.

Meanwhile, Norwich could welcome back captain Grant Hanley, who should available again following a shoulder problem which ruled him out of international duty with Scotland.

Fellow centre back Andrew Omobamidele withdrew from the Republic of Ireland squad as he needed to recover from a slight groin issue, but has also returned to training.

Midfielder Liam Gibbs has quickly recovered from an ankle injury, so could also be involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dimitris Giannoulis (ankle), Isaac Hayden (knee), Jonathan Rowe (shin), Adam Idah (knee), Jacob Sorensen (ankle) and Sam McCallum (foot) all continue their own rehabilitation.

After getting off to a slow start, where they failed to win any of their opening three games, Norwich have found their rhythm back in the Championship following their Premier League relegation.

They currently sit second in the table, with 20 points from their opening 10 games.