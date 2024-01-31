Blackpool waiting on three players ahead of Stevenage trip following midweek absences against Bolton Wanderers

Jordan Rhodes (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport)

Neither team were able to find the back of the net during the 90 minutes as the game finished 0-0- with spot kicks required to separate the two at Bloomfield Road. In the shootout, it was the Seasiders who held their nerve, as Zac Ashworth missed the deciding penalty to give Neil Critchley’s side a 5-4 win.

The Blackpool boss has regularly rotated his team throughout the competition this season- which has proved beneficial for many members of his squad, but following Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Charlton Athletic, some of the changes necessary.

Discussing the alterations, Critchley said: "Albie (Morgan) was struggling from Saturday so he missed the game. He took a whack in the first half against Charlton, so he did well to get through that. Jordan Rhodes has obviously hurt his ribs, and is still in discomfort. Kyle Joseph was due to be involved against Bolton but was ill and was up all night being sick, so he didn’t make it. Jake Beesley is still out injured, but everyone else is fine.”

The Seasiders will be hoping to welcome as many players back as possible ahead of Saturday’s trip to the Lamex Stadium to take on Stevenage. Steven Evans’ side currently sit three points ahead of Blackpool in the League One table, but have played two less games.