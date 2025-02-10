Sammy Silvera is 'knocking on the door' for his first start at Blackpool admits manager Steve Bruce.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-year-old joined on loan from Middlesbrough in January after spending the first half of the campaign at Portsmouth. He’s so far made four appearances for the Seasiders but all of them have been as a substitute.

Silvera, a seven-time Australia international, has had two goal contributions in his last two matches. He scored against Charlton Athletic in the 2-2 draw at the start of the month and provided the cross for Albie Morgan’s stoppage-time header against Burton Albion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A couple of days removed from those dramatic scenes at the Pirelli Stadium, the manager has a decision on his hands on whether to give him his first start. Rotherham United are Tuesday’s opponents and Silvera could be afforded an opportunity to start against the Millers following his recent run of form.

‘He's (Silvera) made some impact which we know he would," said Bruce to Blackpool's in-house media team.

‘He's got that bit of quality which you can see. He's knocking on the door to get a start and we're delighted he has had a contribution.’

Albie Morgan goal can be ‘platform’ for Blackpool success

Blackpool are currently unbeaten in eight games and are yet to taste defeat in 2025. They need to start turning draws in to wins however if they are to be in the mix for a play-off spot come the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of Tuesday night's round of fixtures, they find themselves eight points off of the play-offs. Home form has been an issue for Blackpool and they haven't won in all competitions at Bloomfield Road since beating Burton Albion at the end of September which was at the start of Bruce’s reign.

In their most recent fixture, they salvaged a point against Burton. Albie Morgan who was played in various positions popped up with an equaliser in the fourth minute of stoppage time. It's hoped that the ecstasy from getting something so late on can be carried over in to their midweek fixture.

Albie Morgan was on the score sheet against Burton Albion. (Photographer Richard Martin-Roberts / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts

Bruce added: ‘Let's hope it gives us a bit of a platform for the next three home games which hopefully we can start turning these draws in to wins. If we do that then we have still got a chance.

‘The one thing you can't argue about is the character amongst them. To go and lose one in 13, and that was debatable. We're close, it's three home games and let's hope we can repeat our away performances and get the bounce of the ball at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘This is a key 10 days or so. Can we turn our form around at home? I think we have been close. We could have quite easily one three or four of those on them draws. We would have been there or thereabouts but we haven't so we have to accept it and there's the frustration. We've got a big opportunity and it starts tomorrow night.’

Rotherham United verdict

‘He's been round the block as long as I have,’ said Bruce about Evans.

‘We know what is coming. We absolutely know his team will be fully committed and ask you a question. They will put it in your box and have a physical element about them which he (Evans) enjoys. They will be difficult to turn over.’