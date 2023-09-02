Blackpool V Wigan Athletic preview: Here's some of the key information ahead of this afternoon's game

Blackpool welcome Wigan Athletic to Bloomfield Road this afternoon (K.O. 3pm).

The Seasiders have failed to score in their last five matches in all competitions, and were on the end of the 3-0 defeat to Lincoln City in their last League One outing.

Neil Critchley could hand Karamoko Dembele his debut in the game against Shaun Maloney’s side, while Jordan Rhodes will be looking to build on his first appearance for the club.

Here’s some of the key information ahead of today’s game:

Blackpool welcome Wigan Athletic to Bloomfield Road

The opposition

Wigan Athletic have enjoyed a solid start to the campaign.

Maloney’s side have already wiped out the points deduction they started the season with.

They went unbeaten in their opening four League One games, which included a 4-0 victory over Bolton Wanderers at the ToughSheet Community Stadium.

Last weekend saw them lose for the first time, as Barnsley claimed a 2-0 win at the DW Stadium.

The coach

Shaun Maloney took over as Wigan coach back in January.

Despite their relegation from the Championship, the 40-year-old was able to have a positive impact- even with some uncertainty away from the field.

During his playing career, he was part of the Latics side that won the FA Cup in 2013, as well as representing the likes of Celtic and Aston Villa.

As a coach, he spent time with Roberto Martinez during his stint with Belgium, as well as managing Hibernian.

Key players

Charlie Wyke is among the top scorers in League One, with five goals under his belt so far this season.

Meanwhile, between the sticks, Sam Tickle has started the campaign brightly, and has earned himself an England U21s call-up.

Previous meeting

The last game between the two was back in April.

Jerry Yates scored the only goal of the game as the Seasiders claimed a 1-0 win.

Overall record

Since their first meeting with Wigan back in 1979, Blackpool have overcome them on 19 occasions.