Blackpool’s development squad will be looking to cap off a strong season with a piece of silverware this evening.

Bloomfield Road plays host to the Central League Cup final tonight as the Under-23s take on Wigan Athletic, with the game kicking off at 7pm.

All supporters are welcome to attend free of charge, with the club opening up the north side of the West Stand.

The development squad have performed well under Stephen Dobbie this season, albeit Neal Eardley is now in charge following Dobbie’s temporary promotion to interim boss of the first-team.

The Seasiders sit second in the Central League table behind leaders Accrington Stanley having led the way for much of the campaign.