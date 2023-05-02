News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool v Wigan Athletic: Live updates from Central League Cup final

Blackpool’s development squad will be looking to cap off a strong season with a piece of silverware this evening.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 2nd May 2023, 17:00 BST

Bloomfield Road plays host to the Central League Cup final tonight as the Under-23s take on Wigan Athletic, with the game kicking off at 7pm.

Follow our blog for live updates from Bloomfield Road:

Bloomfield Road plays host to tonight's Central League Cup final
Bloomfield Road plays host to tonight's Central League Cup final

Blackpool v Wigan Central League Cup final - live updates

19:10 BST

9 - Over

Callum McManaman’s cross is deflected narrowly over the bar by Blackpool defender Jack Moore.

19:09 BST

8 - Almost

Brad Holmes beats the keeper to a ball over the top before rounding him, but from an awkward angle he can only cross into the centre where no teamate is able to tap home.

19:05 BST

4 - Saved

Harvey Bardlsey stands firm to deny Joe Adams, who had found some space inside the Blackpool box.

19:04 BST

2 - Busy start

Wigan go close early on as a back post header is directed towards the six-yard box, but Tayt Trusty is there to clear his lines.

Blackpool immediately counter and work the ball to Rob Apter, whose shot is deflected behind for a corner, which Wigan deal with.

19:01 BST

KICK OFF

Wigan get tonight's Central League Cup final underway.

18:24 BST

Callum McManaman starts for Wigan

18:01 BST

How Blackpool line up

12:47 BST

Match preview

Blackpool’s development squad will be looking to cap off a strong season with a piece of silverware this evening.

Bloomfield Road plays host to the Central League Cup final tonight as the Under-23s take on Wigan Athletic, with the game kicking off at 7pm.

All supporters are welcome to attend free of charge, with the club opening up the north side of the West Stand.

The development squad have performed well under Stephen Dobbie this season, albeit Neal Eardley is now in charge following Dobbie’s temporary promotion to interim boss of the first-team.

The Seasiders sit second in the Central League table behind leaders Accrington Stanley having led the way for much of the campaign.

They reached the final of the Central League Cup with a 2-1 semi-final win over Rotherham United having won all three of their group games against Accrington, Carlisle United and Fleetwood Town.

12:46 BST

Good evening

And welcome to today’s live blog.

We have a cup final to look forward to tonight as Blackpool’s development squad take on Wigan Athletic in the Central League Cup’s showpiece event.

The Gazette’s Blackpool FC writer Matt Scrafton will be there to provide live updates, which you can follow on the live blog.

