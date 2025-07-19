Blackpool V West Brom matchday live: Follow here for live updates from Bloomfield Road

By Amos Wynn
Published 19th Jul 2025, 13:56 BST
Blackpool take on West Brom in their fourth pre-season friendly of the summer.

Throughout July so far, the Seasiders have faced Accrington Stanley and Fleetwood Town in behind-closed-doors contests, and AFC Fylde in front of fans at Mill Farm.

In all three games, game time has been spread out, with only a small number of players featuring for a full 90 minutes.

The contest against the Baggies could prove to be an opportunity for more players to get a full run out.

Follow here for live updates:

Matchday live: Blackpool V West Brom

13:51 BST

Good afternoon

Hello,

We’re back at Bloomfield Road this afternoon for the Seasiders’ fourth pre-season friendly.

In two weeks time we’ll be back here for the start of the League One campaign.

14:02 BST

Team news

Here is the team for today:

14:03 BST

Initial thoughts

Looks at today’s bench highlights the work Blackpool still need to do in the transfer market.

With a couple of first-team players missing, they look light.

Attack is probably the main concern now, in both the wide areas and up front.

14:06 BST

New man on the bench

Blackpool’s latest addition Bailey Peacock-Farrell has been named on the bench for today’s game.

Having only signed yesterday, it’ll be interesting once the season actually starts who Steve Bruce sees as his initial number one between the sticks.

Read more on the loanee from Birmingham City here:

14:08 BST

Fellow new loanee included

At the beginning of last week, the Seasiders added Danny Imray on loan from Crystal Palace - with the 21-year-old named at right back for the friendly against the Baggies.

The youngster comes to Bloomfield Road with a good reputation.

Read Mark Bright’s past comments here:

14:13 BST

Team update

Tom Bloxham misses out.

14:25 BST

Why new man could be key

A few thoughts on the role George Honeyman could play this season.

14:26 BST

The warm-up is underway

14:59 BST

The teams are out

15:00 BST

KICK OFF!

We are underway...

15:07 BST

First chance of the afternoon

15:15 BST

14' GOALLLLLLLL!!!!

A Hamilton cross into the box isn't dealt with, leaving a loose ball for Ennis to fire past Griffiths.

1-0

15:17 BST

Sloppy again from West Brom

More scrappy defending from the visitors almost ends up with another goal for Ennis, with a header towards goal cleared.

15:24 BST

23' GOALLLLLLL!

Brown doubles the Seasiders lead. Olly Casey does well to keep a free kick to the back post in play, with the midfielder arriving just inside the box to slot a finish into the bottom corner.

2-0

15:27 BST

26' Goal to West Brom

Diakite heads home from a corner.

2-1

15:40 BST

Good block

Danny Imray makes a good block to stop a shot from Styles.

