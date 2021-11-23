Blackpool v West Brom: Build-up, team news and live match updates

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley

“It’s a great prospect.

“I was only driving in on Monday morning and thinking back to less than 12 months ago in January when we played them in the FA Cup at Bloomfield Road with no supporters.

“They were in the Premier League at the time and we were in League One. Less than 12 months later we’re meeting them in a competitive league game, so things can change very quickly in football.

“We’re under no illusions to how difficult the game is, we’ve watched them play so we know how good they are.

“I’ve watched them numerous times this season and they’re a good team with very good players.

“Just coming out of the Premier League, they will have aspirations of going straight back up.

“They’ve got a big squad of players and physically they’re very good. It’s a tough game but what a great challenge.