The Seasiders are in action against Tranmere Rovers (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Blackpool are in action against Tranmere Rovers this evening.

The outing at Prenton Park is the Seasiders’ penultimate pre-season outing ahead of their League One opener away to Crawley Town on August 10.

Some members of Neil Critchley’s side have already been in action today, with half of the squad taking on Accrington Stanley at Bloomfield Road in a behind-closed-doors game- which finished 3-1 to the visitors.

