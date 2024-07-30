Blackpool V Tranmere Rovers matchday live: Follow for live updates
The outing at Prenton Park is the Seasiders’ penultimate pre-season outing ahead of their League One opener away to Crawley Town on August 10.
Some members of Neil Critchley’s side have already been in action today, with half of the squad taking on Accrington Stanley at Bloomfield Road in a behind-closed-doors game- which finished 3-1 to the visitors.
Here’s the latest updates from tonight’s game against Tranmere:
Blackpool V Tranmere Rovers matchday live: Follow for live updates
We've arrived at Prenton Park
The lads have arrived as well
The team for tonight
Here's the Tranmere team
Apter starts
Rob Apter starts at the club he was on loan with last season.
Safe to say he’s a popular figure at Prenton Park.
Finnigan starts in midfield
Ryan Finnigan impressed off the bench against Sunderland on Saturday.
The rise of Rob Apter
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.