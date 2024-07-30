Blackpool V Tranmere Rovers matchday live: Follow for live updates

By Amos Wynn
Published 30th Jul 2024, 18:40 BST
The Seasiders are in action against Tranmere Rovers (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
The Seasiders are in action against Tranmere Rovers (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
Blackpool are in action against Tranmere Rovers this evening.

The outing at Prenton Park is the Seasiders’ penultimate pre-season outing ahead of their League One opener away to Crawley Town on August 10.

Some members of Neil Critchley’s side have already been in action today, with half of the squad taking on Accrington Stanley at Bloomfield Road in a behind-closed-doors game- which finished 3-1 to the visitors.

Here’s the latest updates from tonight’s game against Tranmere:

18:39 BST

We've arrived at Prenton Park

18:41 BST

The lads have arrived as well

18:45 BST

The team for tonight

18:46 BST

Here's the Tranmere team

18:48 BST

Apter starts

Rob Apter starts at the club he was on loan with last season.

Safe to say he’s a popular figure at Prenton Park.

https://www.blackpoolgazette.co.uk/sport/football/blackpool-fc/id-pay-to-watch-him-tranmere-rovers-managers-past-words-on-blackpool-prospect-4720847

19:06 BST

Finnigan starts in midfield

Ryan Finnigan impressed off the bench against Sunderland on Saturday.

https://www.blackpoolgazette.co.uk/sport/football/blackpool-fc/blackpool-boss-pinpoints-his-expectations-for-ex-southampton-and-shrewsbury-midfielder-4719388

19:09 BST

The rise of Rob Apter

