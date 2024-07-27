Blackpool V Sunderland matchday live: Follow for live updates

By Amos Wynn
Published 27th Jul 2024, 13:52 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Blackpool are back at Bloomfield Road this afternoon as they take on Sunderland.

This will be the fourth pre-season outing for the Seasiders first-team, after losing 3-1 to AFC Fylde at Mill Farm, drawing 0-0 with Cadiz CF during their time in Spain, and beating West Brom 2-1 in a behind-closed-doors game earlier this week.

It’s also their first home outing since April, as preparations continue for the 2024/25 campaign, which gets underway on August 10, with Neil Critchley’s side travelling to Crawley Town (K.O. 5.30am).

Here’s the latest updates from today’s game against Sunderland:

Blackpool V Sunderland matchday live: Follow for live updates

13:48 BST

We're back at Bloomfield Road

Follow the action on here.

14:01 BST

TEAM NEWS!

The team for today:

14:14 BST

The Sunderland team

14:01 BSTUpdated 14:23 BST

The last Bloomfield Road outing

It’s been 98 days since the Seasiders produced an impressive display against Barnsley

Blackpool overcame Barnsley 3-2 back in AprilBlackpool overcame Barnsley 3-2 back in April
Blackpool overcame Barnsley 3-2 back in April | CameraSport - Lee Parker
14:33 BST

The warm up is underway

14:34 BST

The keeper's are getting ready too

14:37 BST

A closer look at the team

Today’s fixture is the first outing of the summer for Dan Grimshaw, with the keeper missing the previous outings due to a minor knee injury.

Meanwhile, Lee Evans could make his first outing for the club from the bench after making the move to the Fylde Coast earlier this month.

Today will also be the first time Ashley Fletcher and Zac Ashworth have experienced being home players at Bloomfield Road.

14:39 BST

The pitch is looking superb

14:41 BST

Rob Apter features from the start this afternoon

Here’s a closer look at his development away from Bloomfield Road in recent years:

https://www.blackpoolgazette.co.uk/sport/football/blackpool-fc/a-bright-spark-in-a-dull-team-the-rise-of-the-blackpool-youngster-hotly-anticipated-by-many-following-loan-spells-with-likes-of-tranmere-rovers-scunthorpe-and-chester-4716930

14:49 BST

Warm-up complete

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandBlackpoolSeasidersWest BromSpainAFC Fylde

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.