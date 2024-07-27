Blackpool V Sunderland matchday live: Follow for live updates
and live on Freeview channel 276
This will be the fourth pre-season outing for the Seasiders first-team, after losing 3-1 to AFC Fylde at Mill Farm, drawing 0-0 with Cadiz CF during their time in Spain, and beating West Brom 2-1 in a behind-closed-doors game earlier this week.
It’s also their first home outing since April, as preparations continue for the 2024/25 campaign, which gets underway on August 10, with Neil Critchley’s side travelling to Crawley Town (K.O. 5.30am).
Here’s the latest updates from today’s game against Sunderland:
Blackpool V Sunderland matchday live: Follow for live updates
We're back at Bloomfield Road
Follow the action on here.
TEAM NEWS!
The team for today:
The Sunderland team
The last Bloomfield Road outing
It’s been 98 days since the Seasiders produced an impressive display against Barnsley
The warm up is underway
The keeper's are getting ready too
A closer look at the team
Today’s fixture is the first outing of the summer for Dan Grimshaw, with the keeper missing the previous outings due to a minor knee injury.
Meanwhile, Lee Evans could make his first outing for the club from the bench after making the move to the Fylde Coast earlier this month.
Today will also be the first time Ashley Fletcher and Zac Ashworth have experienced being home players at Bloomfield Road.
The pitch is looking superb
Rob Apter features from the start this afternoon
Here’s a closer look at his development away from Bloomfield Road in recent years:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.