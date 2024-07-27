Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool are back at Bloomfield Road this afternoon as they take on Sunderland.

This will be the fourth pre-season outing for the Seasiders first-team, after losing 3-1 to AFC Fylde at Mill Farm, drawing 0-0 with Cadiz CF during their time in Spain, and beating West Brom 2-1 in a behind-closed-doors game earlier this week.

It’s also their first home outing since April, as preparations continue for the 2024/25 campaign, which gets underway on August 10, with Neil Critchley’s side travelling to Crawley Town (K.O. 5.30am).

