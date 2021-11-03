Blackpool v Stoke City LIVE: Updates from Bloomfield Road as Seasiders bid for fourth straight win

Neil Critchley's Blackpool side beat Sheffield United at Bramall Lane: Howard Roe

“We’re in a good place, we’re in good form. After the Nottingham Forest game we’ve bounced back with three really good performances and results.

“But we’re under no illusions how tough the task in front of us this week is with the two games we’ve got, starting with Stoke.

“They’re very similar to Sheffield United in being a Premier League team not so long ago and will have aspirations of trying to get back there.

“If you look at the manager and squad of players they’ve got, then we face an extremely difficult game on Wednesday night.

“But we’re full of confidence, we’re playing well and we’re at home, so we’re looking forward to it.

“Stoke had a really good start to the season, they’ve not quite maintained it but when I look at the squad of players Michael O’Neill has got, I can see them challenging for promotion.

“He inherited a lot of the players, but he’s changed the squad around and it’s becoming more of his squad and his team.

“They’re improving on where they were last season and they’ve got a formation they play and stick to and they’ve got good players.

“I’m sure their result at the weekend will spur them on even more, it will maybe give them a kick up the backside that we didn’t need at this time.