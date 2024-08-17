Blackpool v Stockport County injury and team news as 10 out and 3 doubts

Callum Connolly was a player at Blackpool until he departed for Stockport County this summer. (Image: Getty Images)

Blackpool host Stockport County at Bloomfield Road in their first home game of their 2024/25 League One campaign.

The Seasiders issued the perfect response to their disappointing 2-1 loss to Crawley Town last weekend as they thrashed Burton Albion in the Carabao Cup. Matthew Pennington was twice on target whilst Lee Evans and Ryan Finnigan also got in on the act as they claimed a 4-0 win over the Brewers.

Today's visitors Stockport opened their season with a 2-0 win against Cambridge United with Louie Barry and Kyle Wooton on target. The Hatters suffered a 6-1 hammering at the hands of Blackburn Rovers in midweek, but it has to be said that several changes were made, and it included several academy players. Their only goal of the game came from Nathaniel Mapengu, a 16-year-old, and his effort made him the third youngest goal scorer in the club's history.

Stockport who won the League Two title last season have the league as the priority whereas for Blackpool, they're hoping to fire on all cylinders. Here's the latest injury and team news ahead of kick-off.

Blackpool team news

Albie Morgan suffered a setback in his recovery from a quad problem and missed out on Tuesday's win away at Burton Albion. Dominic Thompson and Kylian Kouassi meanwhile are continuing their work towards regaining their match fitness after undergoing surgery this summer.

Andy Lyons remains sidelined after suffering an ACL injury away at Leyton Orient in February. He is making progress, but the timescale for a return of an injury of that magnitude is usually around nine months.

“There’s nothing new that we think would keep anyone out,” said Neil Critchley ahead of the visit of Stockport County.

“Dom Thompson has returned to training, Kylian (Kouassi) is doing bits, and Andy Lyons will obviously be out for longer, but he’s doing well as well.

“Everyone else, bar Albie (Morgan), should be available. In pre-season we spoke about arriving at the first game with everyone fit with good minutes and ready to go, and touchwood we’ve done that quite well.”

Out: Albie Morgan, Dominic Thompson, Kylian Kouassi, and Andy Lyons.

Stockport County team news

The visitors made the conscious decision to name a side that featured academy players in midweek to avoid any players getting injuries. It was a learning experience for the youngsters as they were on the receiving end of a hammering.

Callum Connolly might not make a return to Bloomfield Road as he hasn’t been in their first two match-day squads of the season. He rolled his ankle out in Pinatar in mid-July and wasn’t a part of their pre-season matches after that.

Another former Blackpool player potentially denied a return is Lewis Fiorini. He went off with an injury against Derby County on July 19 and hasn't played a part so far.

Nick Powell, Tanto Olaofe, Jack Stretton, Jay Mingi and Ryan Rydel did not travel to Spain last month, and all five of them haven’t made the first match-day squads of the season. Macauley Southam-Hales in February suffered a rupture to his patella tendon, ruling him out for up to nine months, and that has ruled him out.

Centre-back Sam Hughes had to make way for Callum Camps in midweek, as he was forced off with ‘some sort of injury’ according to journalist Sam Byrne. Dave Challinor hoped that it was just a kick, and that he was also hopeful of Lewis Bate playing a part after suffering some soft tissue damage.

At the end of July, season-long loan signing Michael Mellon went off with an injury. The 20-year-old was prolific for Morecambe last season, hitting 15 goals in 27 games but hasn’t been able to showcase his talent at Edgeley Park so far.

Last week, Challinor said Jack Stretton would be a couple of weeks, but that Knoyle would require surgery and would be out for between three to four months, whilst Tayo Adaramola would miss between six to eight weeks. It was hoped that Isaac Olaofe would be in contention for the trip to Blackpool.

Out: Macauley Southam-Hales, Jack Stretton, Nick Powell, Tayo Adaramola, Michael Mellon, and Lewis Fiorini.

Doubt: Isaac Olaofe, Lewis Bate and Sam Hughes