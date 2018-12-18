Blackpool v Solihull Moors: Team news from FA Cup second round replay

Terry McPhillips has made two changes to his Blackpool side for tonight's crunch FA Cup second round replay against Solihull Moors.

Curtis Tilt returns from a hip injury to take his place back in the side, replacing Ollie Turton who misses out with a tight hamstring.

Armand Gnanduillet, who started Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Oxford United on the bench, starts up front alongside Joe Dodoo, with Nathan Delfouneso dropping back down to the bench.

The Seasiders, who know they will face Arsenal in the third round should they win tonight, appear to be lining up in a 3-5-2 system.

This sees Pool line up with a back three of Tilt, Donervon Daniels and Ben Heneghan and Marc Bola and Liam Feeney the two wing backs.

Skipper Jay Spearing is partnered in midfield by Callum Guy and Jordan Thompson.

Solihull, who Pool drew 0-0 with in the initial tie, sit fifth in the National League and have lost just one of their last 16 games, conceding just two games in their previous nine fixtures.

TEAMS

Blackpool: Howard, Daniels, Heneghan, Tilt, Feeney, Bola, Spearing, Guy, Thompson, Dodoo, Gnanduillet

Subs: Mafoumbi, O'Connor, Nottingham, Taylor, O'Sullivan, Pritchard, Delfouneso

Solihull: Boot, Williams, Reckord, Storer, Daly, Gudger, Osborne, Carter, Yussuf, Hylton, Wright

Subs: Carline, Thomas, Flowers, Maxwell, Murphy, O'Keefe

Referee: Andy Haines